Ryan Reynolds Talks Wrexham Player Not Wearing Shirt When Greeting His Wife

Ryan Reynolds joked in a recent interview about one of the players for Wrexham FC having a propensity for saying hi to his wife while shirtless.

According to The US Sun, Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer is the man with a propensity to wander out of the locker room, sans shirt, to greet the team’s co-owner and his wife.

“Every time we’ve come as a family we’ve come over we have a walk down to the dressing room,” Reynolds said while being interviewed on the Fearless In Devotion podcast alongside co-owner Rob McElhenney.

“Ollie is always the first one to walk out, completely shirtless, to have a conversation with my wife,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Ollie put a f–king shirt on and come back out to speak to her like a gentleman.'”

Of course, Reynolds was — as they say in the UK — “taking the piss” out of Palmer.

“Ollie is one of the best guys I know though, really funny, and I’m thrilled for him and his clothing brand. It’s nice to see that take off,” Reynolds said.

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer (seen here wearing a shirt) has been known to greet Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, without a shirt on. (Getty Images)

Not Wearing A Shirt To Say Hi To The Boss And His Wife Is A Power Move

Obviously, Reynolds was joking, but I still am in awe of Ollie Palmer’s audacity to offer a shirtless “sup?” to the boss’s lady. Can you imagine walking up to your boss’ wife without even throwing on a t-shirt?

I can’t, but that’s because I’m incapable of pulling off that power move the way Ollie Palmer can (also I’d be too shy).

And he’s done it multiple times!

I mean, he didn’t throw a shirt on to hang with McElhenney and his wife/co-star, Kaitlin Olson either.

This takes cajones, but it seems like a missed opportunity for his clothing line. He should be going out of his way to wear one of his clothing line’s shirts in front of these celebrities. Not as a sign of gentlemanly-ness — obviously Reynolds was joking — but as a way to promote his brand.

Maybe they’d be like, “Hey, Ollie; cool shirt.” Then, next thing you know people are wearing them at dumb fashion shows in Milan.

That’s how the fashion business works… I think.

