Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Watch Wrexham Earn Promotion

Wrexham A.F.C. is officially leaving the National League after beating Boreham Wood.

Wrexham was the focus of an absolutely incredible docuseries after being purchased by star actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Welcome to Wrexham” took viewers behind the scenes after the duo purchased the team in Wales. Even as someone who isn’t a huge soccer fan, the series was addicting. In year one, Wrexham A.F.C. just narrowly missed promotion from the National League.

Now, the dream of moving up to the English Football League is a reality after winning the National League with a 3-1 Saturday win over Boreham Wood.

McElhenney and Reynolds were both in attendance to watch their team complete a dream 15 years in the making.

Wrexham moves up.

It’s crazy Wrexham is a team that competes in the fifth overall league in England, but it’s captivated the attention of sports fans everywhere thanks to the docuseries.

The people of Wrexham are blue-collar, hardworking and loyal soccer fans. Even with the team being a cellar dweller, fans refused to jump ship.

Then, the two star actors came in and changed everything. An influx of cash and energy has moved Wrexham out of the National League in year two, and both actors were in attendance to watch it all go down. It’s truly one of the most entertaining and impressive stories in all of sports.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watched Wrexham earn promotion Saturday. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“One thing that’s running through my head is people said at the beginning, ‘Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?’ This is exactly why Wrexham. What’s happening right now is why,” Reynolds said from the pitch after the incredible National League victory.

You can see it in both their faces that they have passion and energy that simply can’t be faked.

Season two of “Welcome to Wrexham” is going to be absolutely lit. Now, the team moves to England’s fourth division. If it was exciting when the team missed promotion, it should be even better now.