Ohio State head coach Ryan Day believes the Buckeyes must go undefeated to meet expectations.

In 2021, OSU went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl. However, losses to Oregon and bitter rival Michigan were major blemishes on the season.

Day is aware that 11-2 is great at most places, but it doesn’t get the job done in Columbus.

“Our expectation is to win every game. Maybe at some places 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It’s not at Ohio State,” Day told reporters during Big Ten Media Days.

Day isn’t wrong when he says OSU fans expected undefeated seasons. At the very least, they expect undefeated regular seasons and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

If you ignore the 2020 COVID season, the last time the Buckeyes didn’t win double digit games was 2011. That was the year following Jim Tressel getting the boot.

Outside of the 2011 season, the Buckeyes have been unstoppable for pretty much two decades. Yet, they’ve only won one championship in the playoff era.

Fans in Columbus are used to dominating the Big Ten, and they want to dominate the rest of the country. The fans know it, players know it and Ryan Day knows it.

He virtually said as much today when talking about how 11-2 isn’t good enough.

Will the Buckeyes roll in 2022? They’re favored to win the B1G East and the conference title game. Everyone fears them in the conference and for good reason!