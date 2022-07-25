Ohio State and Wisconsin are expected to meet in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

In the preseason poll from Cleveland.com, the Buckeyes are expected to reclaim the B1G title after slipping in the B1G East last season to Michigan.

OSU easily cruised in as the preseason favorites to win the East and the conference title game.

Ohio State preseason favorite to win the Big Ten. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the B1G West, Wisconsin received 31 of the 36 first place votes. That means the Badgers are viewed as a heavy favorite to travel to Indianapolis to face off against the Buckeyes after locking down the B1G West.

To make matters even more interesting, Wisconsin and OSU will meet September 24 in Columbus. Fans will get a preview of the likely B1G title game before October even rolls around.

Will Wisconsin win the Big Ten? (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a Wisconsin man, I recognize that we’re not on Ohio State’s level. We’re just not. It’s okay to admit that.

Historically speaking, the Buckeyes have had the B1G locked down. They’re hands down the most dominant team in the conference the past several decades, and superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman favorite.

Will Ohio State be better than Wisconsin? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

However, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We’ll get a crack at OSU September 24, and whatever happens will set the stage for the rest of the season.

As for our B1G West rivals, we’ll take care of business. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

The Wisconsin Badgers are the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten West. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments the team you think will win the Big Ten’s title game?