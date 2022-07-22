Wisconsin’s Coach Reveals What The Badgers Must Do To Elevate The Program

Paul Chryst knows the Wisconsin Badgers have to adapt to take the next step forward.

The Badgers have been incredibly competitive for the past 30 years in the Big Ten, but my beloved team always seems to be incapable of joining the next tier of college football.

Is Wisconsin going to be an 8-4 team or a 12-0 team this season?



It all comes down to one man: QB Graham Mertz.



After two years of disappointing play, it's time for Mertz to prove he has the skills and abilities to justify his recruiting hype. https://t.co/VeFGGdfu2u pic.twitter.com/2p5UpRWwIK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 19, 2022

Well, Chryst is focused on changing things up, and that includes making staff changes. Most notably, Chryst hired Bobby Engram as the team’s offensive coordinator and Bob Bostad is running the offensive line.

What’s with the major staff changes? Chryst knows football is an adapt or die atmosphere.

“If we were going to move forward. we had to do some things differently,” Chryst explained when talking about taking a step back from running the offense, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

To put it simply, the status quo isn’t going to be good enough anymore.

As a Wisconsin fanatic, one of the major criticisms of the program has always been that we’re too unwilling to change.

We’ve always been a ground and pound program, and the only season we really opened things up was when Russell Wilson came to Madison in 2011.

Other than that, the offense has hardly adapted outside of the bizarre era of Gary Andersen running the team.

Now, Chryst is taking a step back from having complete control, and placing a ton of trust in the staffing changes he made.

It’s risky, but necessary. Wisconsin fans are sick and tired of simply winning the Big Ten West and losing in the B1G title game.

Most teams might be fine with that. Wisconsin fans are not. We’ve been the bridesmaid for far too long. It’s time to finally be the pride, and that requires some changes.

Fortunately, Paul Chryst is more than open to adapting.

I’m always optimistic, but something just feels different about this upcoming football season. Let’s hope I’m not wrong.