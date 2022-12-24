Ryan Day Has Ohio State Focused on Georgia, Not Overreacting to Michigan Loss

Ohio State had about as bad a finish to the regular season as you can possibly have.

Heading into a showdown with rival Michigan, the Buckeyes found themselves undefeated and playing at home with a chance to avenge a loss in 2021.

Needing only a win to ensure their place in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State fans were confident they could handle the Wolverines.

Instead, they suffered a huge loss in Columbus, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter to lose 45-23.

But thanks to USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship game, Ohio State jumped back into the conversation and eventually secured a spot.

Their national signing day class also didn’t quite meet expectations, with some speculating that the Michigan loss played a role. Not to mention rumors that top recruits are chasing larger NIL deals elsewhere.

READ: OHIO STATE REPORTEDLY GETTING OUTBID FOR RECRUITS BY A HUGE MARGIN

According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discussed those concerns at his signing day press conference. Far from concerned, he mostly shrugged them off, saying they’re focused on recruiting well and preparing for Georgia.

“We’re not gonna overreact. As much that (Michigan) loss hurts, we’re not gonna overreact on it. It’s not worth it,” Day said on Wednesday. “We have a game against Georgia ahead of us that we’re focusing on. We’re hammering recruiting and looking to adapt to what’s going on across the country. And I know that the program is in a great place even though we did lose that game and it hurts. I mean, that’s our goal every year, you can’t walk away from it. But at the end of the day, we have some really good people in this program. We have really good talent, really good coaches and recruit really good people.”

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches a replay during the fourth quarter of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Can Ohio State Bounce Back?

Day is of course, correct, the program is still in a great place. Top 10 recruiting classes are still elite, and making the College Football Playoff is a tremendous achievement, no matter how you get there.

While Ohio State are clearly underdogs to Georgia, a win would erase much of the sting from the Michigan loss.

Not to mention it could set them up for a potential revenge game if Michigan gets past TCU.

Losing to Georgia to finish the season 0-2 in major games would undoubtedly be disappointing. But with plenty of talent remaining, even assuming C.J. Stroud leaves, they’ll be set up to challenge for the Big 10 once again in 2023.

One loss, even to your rival, shouldn’t define a season. Ryan Day is doing his best to convince the Buckeyes that winning a title covers up a lot of wounds.