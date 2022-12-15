Ohio State Reportedly Getting Outbid For Recruits By A Huge Margin

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly losing recruits because the program can’t write big enough checks.

In the era of NIL, boosters and people connected to programs have been throwing money all over the place to secure the top players.

Ohio State is the most recognizable brand in the B1G, but they’re apparently still struggling when it comes to setting up NIL deals.

Dave Biddle reported the Buckeyes missed out on a five star recruit because other teams were offering double. OSU reportedly couldn’t get over $750,000 for the unnamed player.

Not only did Dave Biddle report that the Buckeyes lost out on a major recruit because other teams were offering more than double, but Chris McNeil also added some more context for the situation.

Georgia reportedly offered a kid $1.8 million in NIL cash to sign, and OSU couldn’t come up with more than $500,000 a season.

It’s hard to believe this is where we’re now at in college football, but it’s the new reality. It’s not changing so get used to it.

Players can finally profit, and that means money is going to be thrown around all over the place. The problem is that when $500,000 reportedly can’t secure a kid, you know things are a bit off the rails. This wasn’t the initial intention of NIL. It was meant for autographs, endorsements and appearances.

Now, players are just getting offered cash, and Ohio State is apparently falling behind. If OSU, the B1G’s most powerful program, can’t pay players enough, what is going to happen to teams like Purdue and Indiana? They have absolutely no hope at all.

College football is definitely turning into the wild west when it comes to money. OSU better figure out a way to compete or they’re going to get left behind.