Ohio State Star Will Miss The College Football Playoff

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson won’t play in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will play Georgia in the semi-finals, and the talented running back won’t be out on the field.

He announced Wednesday night that his season is officially over with a foot injury that’s been nagging him for months. Henderson informed The Columbus Dispatch that he’s getting surgery on his foot

As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. 🙏🏽 #KeepGoing — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022

TreVeyon Henderson not playing is a big blow for Ohio State.

When healthy, Henderson is one of the best running backs in America and a crucial part of Ohio State’s offense.

Unfortunately, he’s been banged up ever since the Toledo game. He still managed to rush for 571 yards and six touchdowns, but he hasn’t been healthy since September. The last time he touched the field was the Maryland game in mid-November.

Now, he’s sidelined for the College Football Playoff.

TreVeyon Henderson won’t play in the College Football Playoff game. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes already went most of the season without stud receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and you can now add Henderson to the list of guys who won’t play.

Georgia is currently a -6.5 favorite against Ohio State. There’s no doubt OSU has the talent to at least keep the game close, but losing Henderson makes the situation much tougher for C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense.

Without a lethal rushing threat, Georgia can really focus on just pressuring Stroud and the passing attack.

TreVeyon Henderson is out of the CFP with a foot injury. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia and Ohio State will kick at 8:00 EST December 31 on ESPN. Can the Buckeyes overcome TreVeyon Henderson not playing? We’ll find out in a couple weeks.