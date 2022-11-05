Ohio State Fans Hit With Bad Health News About Two Star Players

Ohio State will be without a pair of star players Saturday against Northwestern.

Superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to be sidelined, and he’s now joined by talented running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Smith-Njigba has been battling a hamstring issue since week one, and Henderson has been dealing with a handful of injury issues throughout the year.

It’s unclear if he’s being held out because he just can’t play or the team wants him to heal against a weak opponent.

Among those out for Ohio State today against Northwestern are star tailback TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2022

Will this make a difference for Ohio State?

While two star players missing a game might be a major problem for most teams, it’s hard to imagine the Buckeyes will be in trouble against the Wildcats.

Northwestern is terrible. They’re not bad. The Wildcats are absolutely atrocious. Pat Fitzgerald’s team is 1-7, and averages just 12.75 points a game over the last four conference games.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out against Northwestern. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The program in Evanston is arguably the worst P5 team in America this year. Ohio State could probably bench the starters at halftime and be just fine.

That’s why it’s highly-unlikely Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson being out makes much of an impact. As long as C.J. Stroud is slinging it and Marvin Harrison Jr. is out there catching it, the Buckeyes should be able to dominate the Wildcats.

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson is out against Northwestern. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State is currently a -38 favorite, and there’s a very good chance they cover. Catch the game starting at noon EST on ABC. Should be fun to see what Stroud does without two of his best weapons.