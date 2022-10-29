Ohio State Star Out Against Penn State

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play against Penn State.

The talented receiver has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since the opener against Notre Dame, and has missed several games.

Now, he’ll miss the second biggest game of the regular season for the Buckeyes. The receiver is officially out against the Nittany Lions. He did play last week against Iowa. That was his first game since September 17. Now, he’s back to not playing.

NEWS: #Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for today’s game at Penn State.



So far this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has only appeared in a total of three games and caught just five balls for 43 yards. He has no touchdowns on the season. He’s missed games against Arkansas State, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Penn State can now also be added to the list as he continues to try to rehab a hamstring injury.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play against Penn State as he battles a hamstring issue. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prior to getting hurt, Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the season viewed by many as arguably the best receiver in America and a potential top NFL pick.

In 2021, he had 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was supposed to be the top weapon for C.J. Stroud in 2022. Due to his health, that simply hasn’t happened.

The good news is the Buckeyes are still 7-0 and huge favorites against PSU. It will be interesting to see when Jaxon Smith-Njigba eventually returns. It just won’t happen today.