Ohio State Star Will Return Saturday Against Iowa

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to be on the field Saturday against Iowa.

The superstar receiver for the Buckeyes has missed several games with a hamstring injury suffered against Notre Dame, but he’ll be back on the field and rolling against the Hawkeyes this afternoon, according to ESPN.

It will be his first appearance in a game since September 17 against Toledo.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba expected to play against Iowa. He last played in September against Toledo. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So far this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba only has 36 yards on four receptions and no touchdowns. Since getting hurt against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has only seen extremely limited reps. That’s why his numbers are so low.

However, there’s no doubt the young man is a superstar.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up big numbers in 2021.

Last season, the future NFL player caught nine touchdowns and had 1,606 receiving yards. He was one of the most lethal receivers in the country, and fans are waiting to see him get back to that level.

Now, fans will get a look when the Buckeyes take the field against Iowa. After missing several games, it’s time for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get back to his old self.

When he’s healthy and rolling, there’s not many defenses that can scheme up ways to stop him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will reportedly play against Iowa. He suffered a hamstring injury against Notre Dame. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans can’t wait to see what Jaxon Smith-Njigba does Saturday. After some serious time off, he should. be ready to explode.