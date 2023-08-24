Ryan Clark Wants You To Know He’s Very Sorry For Calling Tua Tagovailoa Fat In Hostage-Like Apology Video

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Clark reached into his ESPN gift bag and pulled out the tried-and-true “it was just a joke!” excuse in an amazingly-serious apology video for Tua Tagovailoa.

Clark, who may or may not be being held hostage in the below scene, appears to be holding back tears during the 2-minute video that’s as funny as it is dramatic.

Chin up, Rhino!

When I decided to do TV I had 2 main priorities.



1. Respect all NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members.



2. Earn and keep the respect of those very same people.



Those priorities are important to me, and when I miss that mark, I have to hold myself accountable.… pic.twitter.com/YgZfcNPN8G — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 24, 2023

Blink twice if you’re OK, Ryan Clark

My God. What a wild ride. Thought for a second they were gonna throw hands and then Ryan turns super serious and stares into our souls.

I mean, calling Tua Tagovailoa a fat stripper was a pretty low blow. I wrote as much yesterday. But did we really need this apology from Ryan Clark? Feels a little dramatic for me.

Dude, you said it. Own it! Don’t let us haters get you down. If you really wanna apologize, fine. Go ahead. But maybe tone down the drama just a tad.

I’m sure Tua slept just fine last night. I’m sure Mike McDaniel did, too. I know we’re big into cancel culture right now and apologizing for everything, but a simple “my bad, dog” would’ve done the trick. No need to get super deep on this one.

You called him a fat stripper. It is what it is.

Glad he got the Pivot podcast some air time, though. Surely that was a coincidence.

PS: Right before this apology video went live, betting odds for a (hopefully not) hypothetical Tua Tagovailoa-Ryan Clark fight went up.

I’d HAMMER Tua here, for what it’s worth.