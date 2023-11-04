Rutgers ‘Fumblerooski’ Trick Play Works To Perfection against Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Rutgers is using any means necessary (except for sign-stealing, of course) to upset Ohio State, including clever trickery.

Let’s set the stage for this game. The Scarlet Knights boast a respectable 6-2 record, but they’re playing against the Buckeyes, who just got ranked No. 1 in the first CFP Rankings. It’s gonna take guts, effort, and a few breaks to go their way to pull off this upset.

They got one of those breaks in the first half.

With the ball on their own 43, the Scarlet Knights decided to go for it down seven. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt lined up under center for the snap, with everyone guessing he’d try to take it himself.

Everyone, including the Buckeyes defense, was horribly wrong.

Wimsatt took the ball, and channeled his inner center, snapping it again to running back Kyle Monangai. It was a throwback to the days of the “fumblerooski” trick play, and it fooled everyone. Monangai bounced to the outside and scampered for a 45-yard gain.

THIS PLAY DESIGN 🤯



Rutgers with the 4th down fumblerooski vibes pic.twitter.com/D21wXzQg6n — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

The drive ended in a field goal, but the play itself showed that Rutgers showed up ready to fight.

At the end of the first half, the Scarlet Knights led 9-7. Additionally, they had out-gained the Buckeyes offense 170 yards to 128. Despite Wimsatt posting a subpar stat line – 4-of-12 for 42 yards – the defense is doing enough to hold Kyle McCord and Co. in check.

There’s still a lot of football left, and Ohio State can wake up in a hurry. But if Rutgers can pull off the miracle, it will be the biggest win in program history.