More Photos Emerge Of Man Internet Believes Is Connor Stalions On CMU’s Sideline, Suspicion Skyrockets

More photos have hit the web of the man many believe is Connor Stalions on the CMU sidelines.

College football fans on X went wild when a photo went viral showing a man many believe is Stalions decked out in Chippewas gear, sunglasses, a hat and sporting a goatee on the sidelines of the Michigan/Central Michigan game to start the year. It poured fuel on the fire as Stalions and Michigan are engulfed by a massive sign stealing and cheating scandal.

You can see the viral photo pulled from the FS1 broadcast below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you have any further information.

More photos of mysterious CMU man emerge. Is it Connor Stalions?

“We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them. As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time,” athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement to OutKick after the initial image went viral.

Well, more photos have hit the web, and as pointed out by the great Josh Pate, they’re absolutely wild and will make people much more suscipious.

Pate observed the man’s glasses appear to have a light on in them, his clipboard is completely blank and his Nike shoes appear to have been altered to look like Adidas footwear.

People don’t call the currently suspended Michigan staffer “CIA Stalions” for nothing…..if it is actually him, of course.

The mystery of Stalions, Michigan and CMU grows deeper.

As of publication of this piece, there’s been no official statement from Central Michigan that it’s not Stalions.

Head coach Jim McElwain told the media late Tuesday that the program continues to investigate, and he certainly doesn’t “condone it in any shape or form, and I do know his name was on none of the passes that were let out.” That’s far from a denial, and you can read into McElwain’s body language as much as you’d like in the video below. The man looks terrified.

While the internet and users on X have certainly already declared there’s no doubt it’s Stalions, there’s still no concrete proof. Here’s what we have so far:

The man on the sidelines shares a shocking resemblance to Connor Stalions, even in sunglasses and a hat, and there’s been no denial. How hard is it for CMU to figure out who this guy is? He either was a staffer everyone knows or he wasn’t. It shouldn’t be hard.

Furthermore, it was a night game. Why was this man many believe to be Stalions wearing sunglasses hours after the sun had gone down? That’s interesting, and a question many would like answered.

Was Connor Stalions on the CMU sideline in disguise for the Michigan State game? (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. Who is this man and is it Connor Stalions? Prepare for fans to continue to break down tape and photos like it’s the Zapruder film. Send me your theories to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.