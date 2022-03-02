Russian Figure Skaters Bounced, Should Have Happened Before Olympics Too

Videos by OutKick

It took a war to ban a Russian figure skater, proven to have been doping, from international competition.

The individual in question is Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva, 15, who competed in the Olympics despite evidence she had been taking performance-enhancing drugs. The International Olympic Committee let her compete anyway.

But now, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Valieva and other Russian skaters are banned. That includes this year’s gold medalist.

“No Anna Shcherbakova, the defending world champion and surprising Olympic gold medalist who sat alone and barely celebrated that stunning evening after the women’s long program,” USA Today wrote. “No Alexandra Trusova, who was beside herself with anger that she did not win despite trying five quadruple jumps.”

Frankly, Valieva should have never been allowed to participate in the Winter Games in the first place. It’s just sad it took evil to eliminate her, as opposed to, you know, the actual rules.

This is just the latest example of the sports world eliminating Russia from international competition. FIFA, UEFA and basketball leagues all across the globe have banned Russia from fielding teams since president Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an attack on Ukraine. Even EA Sports has dumped Russian teams from its FIFA 22 game.