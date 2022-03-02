EA Sports Dumps Russian Squads From FIFA 22

Videos by OutKick

EA Sports’ popular motto is “it’s in the game.” And that remains true for all sports teams everywhere — except of course, for Russia.

Now, the sports video game giant has announced that it will no longer include Russian-based teams on its system, a stern reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” a statement from the company read.

“In line with out partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

“We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

Three domestic Russian soccer clubs are currently included in FIFA 22 — CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow. The Russian men’s national team is also included in the game.

Not anymore.

As for Russian athletes individually, EA Sports has not made any sort of announcement on if any action will be taken.

“While certain individuals have been removed from the game before following controversies, this is the first time that EA has taken the decision to remove an entire country and its teams from the game,” wrote Charlie Herbert of Joe.co.