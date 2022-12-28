Russell Wilson On Hackett: ‘Wish I Could’ve Played Better For Him’

Heads started to roll this week in Denver following the Bronco’s brutal Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett got a pink slip without making it through an entire season.

Now, his former quarterback, Russell Wilson, says he wishes he could’ve played better for Hackett.

Hackett probably wishes that too.

Russell Wilson: “I wish I could have played better” for coach Hackett. #9sports pic.twitter.com/2wx4plkVML — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 28, 2022

“First of all,” Wilson told reporters. “Obviously, devastated about Coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father.”

The Broncos have had a disastrous year in what was both Hackett and Wilson’s first year with the team.

“This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way that it did,” Wilson said, before going on to commend Hackett’s coaching ability.

While Wilson pointed to injuries to blame for some of the Broncos woes, he did touch on the $240 million elephant in the room.

“The reality is I wish I could’ve played better for him too,” he explained. “I wish I could’ve played at the standard and the level that I’ve always played at and know how to play at.”

The Denver starting signal caller alluded to the notion that his former head coach will find opportunities elsewhere.

“What I do know is that he’s resilient he’s gonna be a tremendous coach like I said. I love him to death and everyone misses him for sure,” Wilson said.

Wilson can talk up his former coach all he wants, but unfortunately other teams that will be looking to fill vacancies will be all too aware of the Broncos greasefire this season.

The Broncos went 4-11 under Hackett, the final game of which was that Christmas Day 51-14 waxxing courtesy of the Rams.

