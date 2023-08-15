Russell Wilson, NFL Mourn Late Running Back Alex Collins

Videos by OutKick

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and more athletes paid tribute to late NFL running back Alex Collins.

The 28-year-old Collins died Sunday night from a fatal motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

He played five seasons in the NFL, including a stint in Seattle alongside Wilson. Collins also played for the Baltimore Ravens.

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field after defeating the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 07: Running back Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks waves while walking off the field during warm ups before the start of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NFL Athletes Mourn Death of Alex Collins

Wilson posted on X/Twitter: “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP”

The Broward County Sherrif’s Office released a statement late Monday on the fatal incident. The report detailed that a woman’s SUV crashed with Collins’ motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson mourned the loss of Collins, speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“He was a great guy to be around.”@Lj_era8 on the passing of Alex Collins: pic.twitter.com/7fqMVY4PNf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Ravens coach John Harbaugh added his sentiments on the departed Collins.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

“He was a great guy.”



Head coach John Harbaugh opens his presser with heartfelt words regarding the passing of Alex Collins: pic.twitter.com/h14NgLXUmx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins made a memorable impression as a runner in Baltimore. He reached a career-high total in rushing yards in 2017. Collins logged a whopping 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Collins’ alma mater, Arkansas, commemorated the deceased player — remembered as one of the more talented runners in Razorbacks history.

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

More tributes poured in for the late Alex Collins.

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️



AK ALL THE WAY 🙏 https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins was so special man. Amazing teammate and a guy everyone was down to kick it with. This man invited me and wifey out one time in Baltimore and I will never forget it. We show up to the spot and AC is no where to be found. We are looking around for him for 20 min and… pic.twitter.com/zNLjxk5vRh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 15, 2023

