Russell Wilson, NFL Mourn Late Running Back Alex Collins

Videos by OutKick
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and more athletes paid tribute to late NFL running back Alex Collins.
The 28-year-old Collins died Sunday night from a fatal motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
READ: FORMER NFL RUNNING BACK ALEX COLLINS DEAD AT 28 AFTER MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN FLORIDA
He played five seasons in the NFL, including a stint in Seattle alongside Wilson. Collins also played for the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Athletes Mourn Death of Alex Collins
Wilson posted on X/Twitter: “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP”
The Broward County Sherrif’s Office released a statement late Monday on the fatal incident. The report detailed that a woman’s SUV crashed with Collins’ motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson mourned the loss of Collins, speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh added his sentiments on the departed Collins.
“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.
“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”
Alex Collins made a memorable impression as a runner in Baltimore. He reached a career-high total in rushing yards in 2017. Collins logged a whopping 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Collins’ alma mater, Arkansas, commemorated the deceased player — remembered as one of the more talented runners in Razorbacks history.
More tributes poured in for the late Alex Collins.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok