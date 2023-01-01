Congratulations to Russell Wilson. He has officially thrown more touchdown passes than the amount of bathrooms in his home mansion.

For most starting NFL quarterbacks, that may not be a difficult task. For Wilson, it was close.

After being traded from Seattle to Denver during the offseason, the 34-year-old and his wife, multi-platinum recording artist Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills, Colorado. It cost $25,000,000, which set the record for the most-expensive Denver-area, single-family home.

It is rather elaborate.

Most mansions may have one bathroom per bedroom, with a few others throughout the house. Maybe one in the living room, one in the foyer, one near the kitchen or dining room, and one near the theater room— or whatever luxurious bonus room that might exist.

Not the Wilson household. Or, rather, the Ciara household.

It has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. 12!!!!!

That made for a very interesting case study in 2022/23 as Wilson struggled during his first year with the Broncos. Would he throw more touchdowns than the amount of bathrooms in his house?!

Over the course of 18 games, it seemed like a lock. It wasn’t.

Wilson missed a few games with injury came extremely close to throwing less touchdowns than bathrooms.

Here is how Russell Wilson’s season played out:

at Seattle — one touchdown pass

vs. Houston — one touchdown pass

vs. San Francisco — no touchdown passes.

at Las Vegas — two touchdown passes

vs. Indianapolis — no touchdown passes

at Los Angeles (Chargers) — one touchdown pass

vs. New York (Jets) — DID NOT PLAY

vs. Jacksonville — one touchdown pass

at Tennessee — one touchdown pass

vs. Las Vegas — no touchdown passes

at Carolina — one touchdown pass

at Baltimore — no touchdown passes

vs. Kansas City — three touchdown passes (!!)

vs. Arizona — DID NOT PLAY

at Los Angeles (Rams) — one touchdown pass

at Kansas City — one touchdown pass

TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS: 13

Wilson threw two or more touchdowns in just two games thus far this season, but those games saved his reputation. He also has one game remaining next weekend, so he may have gotten there anyway.

After throwing his 12th touchdown of the year against the Rams (and getting roasted by Patrick Star) on Christmas Day, Wilson threw his 13th on Sunday against the Chiefs. That officially put him over the 12-bathroom mark to beat.

Here is the play that did it:

Congratulations to Russell Wilson. He finally threw more touchdowns in 2022 than the amount of bathrooms in his $25 million mansion. Quite the feat!