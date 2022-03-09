in NFL

Russell Wilson ‘Forever Grateful’ For Time In Seattle

Star quarterback Russell Wilson was the face of the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, but now represents the Denver Broncos following Tuesday’s trade.

Still, it appears Wilson won’t forget the Seahawks.

“SEATTLE, I Love You,” Wilson tweeted. “Forever Grateful.”

The deal actually can’t become official until the NFL’s new calendar year starts next Wednesday. Either way, it was quite a run for Wilson in Seattle.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, then won the starting QB job, perhaps to the surprise of everyone, including himself. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win a year later.

When next season kicks off, he will be the Broncos’ biggest name under center since Peyton Manning, who just happened to lose to Wilson and the Seahawks in that very 2014 Super Bowl matchup.

So the Broncos are hoping an older Wilson can give them the type of success that he brought the Seahawks earlier in his career.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

