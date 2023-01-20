Russell Wilson Reportedly Wants The Broncos To Hire Sean Payton

Russell Wilson reportedly has his sights set on Sean Payton has the next coach of the Broncos.

Denver is on the hunt for a new leader ever since the team fired Nathaniel Hackett. The next man up has one major priority: find a way to fix Russell Wilson and the offense.

Given his success with Drew Brees, Sean Payton seems like the logical choice if he’d say yes. Well, it sounds like Wilson would welcome the former Saints coach with open arms, according to Colin Cowherd.

“They believe in Denver Sean can fix it. Sean, I know, can fix it. And Russell Wilson has contacted Sean, legally, by the way through channels. He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing,” Cowherd said on the Thursday episode of “The Herd.”

"Can Sean fix Russ? I believe the answer is yes."



Can Sean Payton help turn around Russell Wilson?

Payton has a reputation of a coach who helps elevate QBs. Why? Well, it’s pretty simple. When Drew Brees was playing for the Saints, he put up monster numbers under Payton and the duo won a Super Bowl.

While I’m not sure Payton is the surefire superstar some might think he is, there’s no question he knows how to work with QBs.

It would make sense Russell Wilson wants a proven commodity to be his coach.

However, Payton’s situation in New Orleans was definitely different from what he’d be inheriting in Denver. Drew Brees had a much better passing game than Wilson.

The Broncos QB is hands down more athletic, but from a pure pocket passing standpoint, Brees was better in his prime. That’s something everyone has to recognize going into the situation.

Having said that, Payton should still be able to get Russell Wilson back to his old ways. He would be a hell of a hire, and if Russ is down with it, you can expect the Broncos to make a serious run at him.