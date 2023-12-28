Russell Wilson Reacts To Benching With Simple Statement

Videos by OutKick

Russell Wilson doesn’t seem interested in a prolonged conversation about being benched.

The Denver Broncos stunned the NFL world Wednesday when it was decided Wilson would be benched for the final two games of the season.

The move is being done to make sure Wilson doesn’t get hurt and trigger $37 million injury guarantees before he can be released.

Despite having 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions on the year with 3,070 passing yards, the 7-8 Broncos have made the decision to go in a different direction.

The Super Bowl champion took to X late Wednesday night to react to the decision, and Wilson kept it very short and simple.

“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” the Broncos benched QB tweeted to his followers.

Russell Wilson breaks silence on being benched.

The move dominated the news Wednesday, and that’s unlikely to change for the foreseeable future. Wilson is the face of the Broncos, and Sean Payton and management have now glued him to the bench to make sure he can be cut with as little guaranteed money coming his way as possible.

What’s fascinating is this move has been in the works for nearly two months without it ever leaking to the public.

Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Broncos threatened to bench Russell Wilson weeks ago if he didn’t remove his injury guarantees.



Russell Wilson’s benching by the Broncos today is solely financially related and has been in the works for weeks, per multiple sources with direct… pic.twitter.com/pmq172Cm1H — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 27, 2023

The good news for Wilson is the Broncos owe him $39 million in 2024 whether he’s on the team or not. Even if (or when) the talented QB is inevitably cut, he’ll still have a massive chunk of cash coming his way.

The former Seahawks star will also have absolutely no trouble finding a new team if he wants to keep playing. There are always teams in the NFL desperate for a new QB.

Wilson will be incredibly sought after in free agency, and he’s handling the situation like a pro. Let me know where you think he’ll land at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.