Russell Westbrook Looks Like A Total Loser While Getting Kings Fans Kicked Out Of Arena

Russell Westbrook has played 15 seasons in the NBA and made over $336 million along the way but he still lets fans sitting courtside get under his skin. The new Clipper got fans ejected during Los Angeles’ game against the Sacramento Kings and looked like a completely spoiled loser in the process.

It’s unclear what the courtside fans allegedly said toward Westbrook or one of his teammates, but whatever it was, the guard found it egregious enough to get them kicked out of their seats.

NBA players ratting out fans and getting security to remove them is nothing new, in fact, it’s becoming more popular year over year it seems.

Having said that, it’s not just Westbrook getting fans booted from the arena, it’s the hand motions he adds to the show as if he’s talking to two children telling them to get out of his favorite spot on the couch.

What makes Westbrook’s antics even worse is that he arguably had his best game of the season against the Kings on Friday night. The 34-year-old scored 27 points going 12-for-16 from the floor to go along with 10 assists.

The Kings got the last laugh, however, as they knocked off the Clippers 128-127.

