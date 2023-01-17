Russell Gage Carted Off Field After Hard Hit To Head-Neck Area In Buccaneers’ Wild-Card Loss To Cowboys

Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage went down with a frightening injury near the end of Monday’s Wild-Card game against the Cowboys.

With the Bucs approaching the end zone, Tom Brady targeted Gage down the middle. As the pass sailed behind Gage, who was in the motion of falling backward, Cowboys free safety Donovan Wilson came in at full speed for the tackle — forcefully connecting with Gage’s neck and head area.

Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/by8C6uGE2T — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 17, 2023

Gage appeared to make an effort to get up several times but could not get off his back, remaining still on the turf until the Bucs’ medical staff rushed over.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Both teams huddled around Gage, who required several minutes of attention before getting carted off the field.

Gage was able to signal that he had movement, setting off Raymond James in applause.

It was a scary scene to watch in real time, two weeks after the Damar Hamlin incident on Monday Night Football.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Neck injuries are scary! Russell Gage currently down with an injury #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/2oza1QG8Ic — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 17, 2023

Prayers for Russell, Gage of the Buccaneers. Hope he’s OK. Just brought back memories from Damar Hamlin.🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kJISiCPdZb — Sumlin (@Birdman38) January 17, 2023

Prayers up for Russell Gage 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14.