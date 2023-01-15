Damar Hamlin Planned To Attend Sunday’s Playoff Game But Will Focus On Himself Instead

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Damar Hamlin originally planned to attend Sunday’s playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo and even told some teammates he was coming to see them on Sunday, per a source, but in the end he decided to stay home and “focus on my recovery,” he tweeted out Sunday afternoon.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾



Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Earlier Sunday, a source close to Hamlin told OutKick he intended to attend the game. That source, reached a second time Sunday afternoon, said the plans to attend were fluid and Hamlin took advice of family and friends to concentrate on doing what is medically prudent.

Hamlin, the source said, wanted to be introduced with his teammates.

Hamlin’s plans were made earlier this week, per the source, and were fluid depending on how he felt Sunday morning.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest event during the Bills game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He spent almost a week in Cincinnati’s UC Medical Center and then was transferred to a Buffalo hospital where he spent a couple of more days.

He was discharged last week and reportedly visited his Bills teammates at their facility Saturday.

Although Hamlin’s plan are fluid if he does indeed show up to this game, his mere presence would clearly put a charge into a Bills team already buoyed by his visit on Saturday and the fact his recovery has come so far in such a short amount of time.

Hamlin, 24, was actually administered chest compressions and was intubated at the hospital for a couple of days to help him breathe following his cardiac arrest. His spokesman has confirmed he stopped breathing on the field during the Bengals game.

