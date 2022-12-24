Rumors Suggest Kliff Kingsbury Could Walkaway As Cardinals Coach

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure seems increasingly like it’s nearing its end. However, how that happens is becoming a question.

It’s been a tough year for the Cardinals, who sit at 4-10. Every game the team adds to the loss column makes Kingsbury’s seat that much hotter.

But according to a new report, he could have another option: the ol’ ” you can’t fire me, I quit!”

…or at least in this case, “resign.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss teamed up for an article that claims that the Cardinals coach is at his wit’s end, at least according to some sources.

“Maybe Kliff will just resign,” a source said to be close to the coach told them ESPN “tired of the B.S.”

That’s one way to do it.

It sounds like Kliff Kingsbury’s days in Arizona are numbered. The only question is how he’ll exit. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cardinals Would Save Some Money If Kingsbury Resigns

Other sources say that the tough season the team has faced — which includes injuries to starter Kyler Murray — has made Kingsbury “miserable.”

“We’re not built to run Kliff’s offense right now, and it kills him,” a source told ESPN.

Of course, if things trend this way, it’s good for the Cardinals. They’ll get to make a coaching change, and if Kingsbury exits on his own accord they wouldn’t have to keep paying him

So, now it makes you wonder if the whole situation will turn into a game of chicken. Kingsbury is signed through the 2027 season. That’s a long way to go for someone who others can clearly tell has already had enough.

But if he quits, Kingsbury leaves without any of that sweet, sweet moolah and has to hope that the open market is kind to him.

Before arriving in the desert, Kingsbury spent 6 seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech. Since taking the Cardinals gig in 2019, the team has gone 28-34-1. Over that span, they have one playoff appearance, which came in 2021 and ended with a Wildcard round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Maybe quitting is in his best interest. Less stress and he gets to hang with his Instagram model girlfriend.

