Kliff Kingsbury’s Girlfriend Veronica Bielik Promises To Brighten His Christmas

It’s been a rough season for Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. His team sucks, his video game obsessed quarterback tore his ACL, and part of the disaster has been documented on Hard Knocks.

It’s not all bad news for Kingsbury. As much as he falls short in football, he more than makes up for it in his personal life. And don’t you worry about him, his Instagram model girlfriend Veronica Bielik is going to see to it that he enjoys Christmas.

Well Veronica is going to make sure Kingsbury enjoys part of his Christmas anyway. She’s not a miracle worker, the Cardinals do have a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that night.

The 29-year-old shared with her massive Instagram following a last minute gift she picked up for the head coach. From the looks of it, the gift will brighten up his Christmas, no matter what happens against the Bucs.

Dropping to 4-9 through 13 games after an 11-6 season that included a playoff appearance is hard to pull off. But that’s exactly where the Cardinals find themselves.

The blame falls on the head coach in these situations, as it should. Veronica has kept up her end of the deal when she said she wouldn’t be a distraction for the head coach this season.

She told a fan back in October, “I’ve never seen anyone more obsessed and focused on his work so they are good [smiley face].”

It’s Not Veronica Bielik’s Fault

Since then she’s been keeping up appearances as a jet-setting, non-stop vacation taking, Instagram model. The bikini-clad model is fresh off of a trip where she spent a few days helping a friend celebrate her birthday.

She’s not the problem. Kingsbury, on the other hand, is proving that last season might have just been a fluke. He currently holds a 28-33-1 record as the Cardinals head coach.

The step back this season to his pre-2021 form, when the expectations were another playoff run, could cost him his job. Either way something tells me he’ll be just fine.