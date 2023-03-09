Rumor Swirls That Rams QB Matthew Stafford May Get Traded, But Don’t Bet On It

Videos by OutKick

No one’s safe in the Los Angeles Rams’ fire sale, including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.

One former NFL general manager, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, stated that the Rams are interested in trading away Stafford, a top-5 QB talent in the NFC.

Former Browns GM Michael Lombardi spoke with McAfee this week and dropped the surprising news.

“Matt Stafford is fully available,” Lombardi said. “Matt Stafford, they would love to trade.”

Lombardi added, “He’s got $26 million of an option bonus on the third day of the league year, and he’s got $31 million in (2024) paragraph five (salary) on the third day of the league year. All of that is guaranteed. That’s $57 million.”

Does a Stafford trade make sense for LA? Of course it does, considering the Rams’ recent front-office activity.

But will it happen? Don’t bet on it. At least according to Rams GM Les Snead, who called Stafford a pillar of the team’s “rebuild,” speaking with The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Two other players considered almost “untradeable” by the team include wideout Cooper Kupp and the destructive Aaron Donald.

Rams May Keep Stafford, Though Not For The Long Run

Stafford’s year was cut short by eight games last season after suffering a spine injury. At 35 years of age, Stafford won’t have much to offer the Rams’ long-term goals, but he could mitigate some of the heavy bleeding this team is experiencing as its future hangs in limbo amid rumors of retirement by Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay. And the lack of fun coupons left in general manager Snead’s savings account.

With the Rams inevitably headed toward their rebuild phase after winning the Super Bowl over a year ago and tanking in the follow-up season, Snead and the ambitious Rams front office seem interested in clearing the books entirely, outside of these key three.

The team agreed to part ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played a stellar season in 2022 because they couldn’t pay him. Snead and the Rams also permitted veteran wideout Allen Robinson to seek a trade partner, partly because of the lack of fit with the team but also due to the hefty three-year, $46.5 million contract they agreed to last offseason.

Considering the NFC West is still a mess in terms of quarterbacks and overall rosters, the Rams may be able to play their way into a postseason spot amid their transitionary period. Fingers crossed.