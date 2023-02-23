Rams Can No Longer Afford Veteran LB Bobby Wagner, Split After One Season

Videos by OutKick

Bobby Wagner’s tenure for the Los Angeles Rams came and went. The 11-year defensive veteran agreed to a five-year deal with LA last offseason, only to “mutually” split a year later.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Rams and Wags announced a mutual split on Thursday, cutting their five-year and roughly $65 million commitment short.

Wagner tweeted on Wednesday, “The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is.” He joked about the transaction on Thursday, saying a player with his name got shipped out of LA before deleting the tweet.

Early optics on the move could suggest that Wagner, at 32, is fizzling out with production at his age.

Such wasn’t the case, as Wagner enjoyed a considerably better year than the reigning Super Bowl champs. Despite the Rams’ disastrous 5-12 season, Wagner shined on the defensive end. Wagner totaled 140 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. For his duty, Wagner was selected as a second-team, All-Pro linebacker.

No moment will encapsulate Wagner’s tenure in LA like his tackle on an animal rights protestor.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

The Wagner cut was definitely an “it’s not you; it’s me” moment for the Rams’ front office.

Schefter additionally reported that the move was for cap space purposes and partly at the request of Wagner, who wants a “win-now” situation. The Rams saved themselves from coughing up $5 million for the veteran LB and were left with $7.5 million in dead money.

Wagner played all 17 games last year and appears to have plenty left in the tank. Teams that could fit the “win-now” system heading into next season (in need of a LB) include the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

