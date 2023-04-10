Videos by OutKick

Rudy Gobert was involved in one of the worst trades in NBA history, and it only got worse over the weekend. The 30-year-old center got himself in quite a bit of trouble, which has now put his team down two important players for its most important game of the year.

Gobert, a former first-round pick by the Jazz, was traded to the Timberwolves last July. The move was intended to add a big, defensive presence that can compliment the team’s young frontcourt.

However, Minnesota sent a king’s ransom back to Utah:

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley

Leandro Bolmaro

Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft)

Jarred Vanderbilt

2023 first-round pick

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick

Unless Gobert brought a ring (multiple rings?) back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, it was a bad trade. Even if the trade ended up getting its fist NBA title, it was still a bad trade. It was a bad trade.

And now, eight months later as the Timberwolves are set to play in their first postseason with Gobert, Gobert will not be playing. He punched his teammate, Kyle Anderson, during a timeout in Sunday’s game against the Pelicans and was sent home.

Gobert is taking some time away from the team after the incident. While that wouldn’t be the worst thing ever if the absence was in, say, January, it couldn’t come at a worse time.

Rudy Gobert is out for the foreseeable future.

Minnesota will travel to Los Angeles and face the Lakers in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Gobert will not be on the court.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Gey3twxchn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

Jaden McDaniels will also miss Tuesday’s contest. He punched a wall and broke his hand in the aftermath of the team’s internal struggles.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023

Would McDaniels have punched the wall if Gobert hadn’t punched Anderson? Maybe, who knows. Did the frustration seem to stem from the in-game ongoings? It sure did.

Either way, McDaniels and Gobert are out. The team that essentially traded five first-round picks for Gobert will not have Gobert for (at least) one game with the season on the line.

And to make matters worse, McDaniels and Gobert were likely in line to guard Anthony Davis and LeBron James. That will no longer be the game plan. All because of Gobert’s punch. Yikes.