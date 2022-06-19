Roy Jones Jr. On The Hall Of Fame And Brittney Griner

Boxing great Roy Jones Jr. was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame last week along with former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. Roy, who holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Russia, was criticized heavily in Klitschko’s acceptance speech.

“I am super happy to be able to address all of you,” Klitschko said. “Well, almost all of you. There is one person for whom I have a real question. One person broke Ukrainian law by going to the occupied peninsula of Crimea through Russian territory. That person is Roy Jones.”

“So, Roy, whose side are you on? On the side of the aggressor, or on the side of the defender of its right to live. I respect you as a fighter, but I really question your moral compass.”

Wladimir Klitschko questions Roy Jones Jr over his connections to Russia as he sends a video message from Ukraine to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony…



[📽️ @Klitschko] pic.twitter.com/Q9HtiCAbfe — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 11, 2022

Roy defended himself and challenged Klitschko to a fight.

“There’s a lot of people still talking crazy,” Jones Jr. told Elie Seckbach of ES News. “Klitschko trying to throw me into the political world, and I have nothing to do with politics. I’m like, ‘look I don’t know what you’re talking about with the politics, but if you wanna fight, you can call me.’ You know, I mean, it’s all good.”

Klitschko remains in Ukraine during the war with Russia in Kyev, where his brother Vitali is mayor. Stay tuned.

Roy Jones Jr. Takes Active Role In Effort To Free WNBA Star Brittney Griner From Russian Prison https://t.co/7jMJYW6bWZ pic.twitter.com/N5QfpfNiNw — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Jones is trying to insert himself into the Free Britney Griner story.

Roy recently told TMZ: “Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would…Because if [Brittney] was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me.”

(Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Roy Jones Jr. is loved in Russia and became a citizen in 2015. He has been photo’d with Vladimir Putin in the past. He told TMZ: “I had a friend, a couple of my friends that I knew, I called and I asked him ‘Is there any way we can try to facilitate?’ because I don’t do politics.”

Jones added: “I’m a sports figure and they love me as a sports figure. ‘Is there any way we can use my sports influence to possibly can get anything arranged to help get Brittney home?”