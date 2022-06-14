Brittney Griner’s Pre-Trial Detention in Russia Extended — Again

The Russian legal system is apparently in no hurry to process the charges against American WNBA star Brittney Griner. They have extended her pre-trial detention once again — this time, until July 2.

Griner was arrested in a Russian airport back in February for allegedly carrying illegal cannabis oils in a vape cartridge when she attempted to enter the country. Since then, her detention has been extended three times. In March, the courts extended her detention by two months to May 19. When that deadline expired, investigators requested and received another extension to June 11. Now, she’ll remain in custody until at least July 2.

A representative of the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region says that this latest extension comes at “the request of the investigation.”

If convicted, Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.