Brittney Griner’s Wife Calls On Joe Biden To Bring WNBA Star Home

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday and pleaded with U.S. President Joe Biden to coordinate the release of the Phoenix Mercury star from her detainment in Russia.

“There is one person that can go get her, and that’s our president,” Griner said. “He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done.”

"Every single day matters … to make sure that she comes back."



Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in a Russian prison for nearly 100 days, speaks to @robinroberts about the fight to bring her home. https://t.co/A7bpCs5jQp pic.twitter.com/Yv8GFk5hfW — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2022

Brittney Griner, 31, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after a luggage search revealed she was in possession of vape cartridges. The cartridges reportedly contained oil derived from cannabis, an infraction punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Just three weeks ago, the State Department classified her as being wrongfully detained in Russia. Cherelle Griner, however, isn’t so sure her wife is as a priority as the State Department has said.

“He said she is top priority, but I want to see it,” Cherelle Griner said. “I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil. At this point, I don’t even know who I’m getting back when she comes back.”

Cherelle Griner added that she communicates with her wife sporadically through letters. She said she is open to speaking with President Biden about the situation.

“I just keep hearing that he has the power,” Cherelle Griner said. “She’s a political pawn, so if they’re holding her because they want you [Biden] to do something, then I want you to do it.”

