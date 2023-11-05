Terrible Roughing The Passer Call Against Washington Negates Massive Sack Of Patriots QB Mac Jones

Videos by OutKick

Roughing the passer is one of the most criticized penalties in the NFL. For good reason. The league instructs referees to protect the quarterbacks, seemingly at all costs. That leads to a lot of normal tackles drawing penalty flags. Washington Commanders defender KJ Henry sacked New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Except, he didn’t. That’s because referees flagged Henry for roughing the passer. Henry literally tackled Jones. Still, he received a 15-yard penalty.

This was flagged for roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/T7d76u5vgJ — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 5, 2023

I mean, c’mon. What are we even doing here? Referees used the “body weight” rule to call Henry for the foul. Defenders have to not land on top of the quarterback with their full body weight.

But, what is Henry supposed to do?? He tackles Jones, lands on him very briefly and then quickly flies off of him and onto the ground. He doesn’t drive Jones into the ground at all.

This penalty negated a sack on a third down. That gave the Patriots a free first down and they ultimately kicked a field goal a few plays later. So, that’s three points that the referees just handed the New England Patriots for, essentially, no reason.

Referees flagged Washington Commanders defender KJ Henry for roughing the passer on Patriots QB Mac Jones, an egregious call. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Look, I get that the league needs to protect its stars, but these calls are getting completely out of hand.

I’m not the first to say it, but if the NFL really wants quarterbacks protected that badly, then just put a different color jersey on them. Make them “two-hand” touch.

Heck, flag football is now an Olympic sport. Let’s just give the quarterback flags and disallow all hard contact.

It’s not just quarterbacks, either. Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift received a nearly $10,000 fine for “unnecessary roughness” last week.

The NFL fined Eagles RB D'Andre Swift $9,857 for "Unnecessary Roughness" that occurred on Swift's truck over safety Percy Butler toward the end of last week's win at Washington Commanders: pic.twitter.com/xCxw0cLwhe — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 5, 2023

Granted, referees had enough sense not to flag Swift on the play. Mostly because he didn’t commit a foul. But, the NFL still stole $10,000 from him for what amounted to a very good run.

I miss real football.