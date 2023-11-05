JJ Watt Sounds Off On Out Of Control NFL Fines: ‘This Is STEALING’

Videos by OutKick

JJ Watt is blasting the NFL on social media after the league dished out its latest round of ridiculous fines.

The former Houston Texans star vented on X in response to Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard’s $21,694 fine for “unnecessary roughness.” The incident — which Watt describes as a “routine football play” — happened during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“I will say it again… This is STEALING money from guys. These absurd fines for routine football plays have got to stop,” Watt posted on X. “What are we doing. This is out of control.”

During the second quarter, Ricard made a cut block tackle at the six-yard line — a legal move. But that didn’t stop the NFL from slapping him with a five-digit fine anyway.

The league will say it’s about “player safety.” But Watt isn’t buying it.

“Cut blocks are legal. You can LITERALLY target a players knee with your helmet intentionally,” Watt wrote. “So don’t act like we’re on some high and mighty ‘player safety’ crusade.”

JJ Watt Continues Crusade Against ‘Horrendous’ Fines

This isn’t the first time the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has taken issue with fines. Just last week, he lashed out at the league for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren with two massive fines.

Warren had to pay $39,000 for lowering his head during a catch and run against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Then, the NFL slapped him with a $48,333 fine in Week 7 for a block against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht.

Neither play actually drew a flag from the refs.

“This is literally stealing money from a guy. I mean what are we doing here?” Watt posted. “I don’t care how much money you make, $48,556 is a LOT of money (it’s Jaylen Warren’s entire game check) and we’re taking it away from him for this? Really?”

Watt is right. This is out of control. According to Spotrac, the league has already tallied 202 infractions totaling more than $2.9 million.

Maybe we are getting closer and closer to flag football. That, or Roger Goodell & Co. are just enjoying a massive cash grab.

