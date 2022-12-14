Rosie Moore, The World’s Hottest Geoscientist, Has A Problem With Joe Biden’s Wind Policy

Welp, it didn’t take long before Rosie Moore, the World’s Hottest Geoscientist, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, made her TV debut.

Moore popped up Monday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to talk about Joe Biden’s wind policy that is killing off whales. It was an important TV moment for the whales and for Moore’s career. As I’ve told you right here in this space, Moore is a bonafide contender to be a breakout TV star for networks that are desperate for the next great TV faces. From everything I can tell, this was her national TV debut and it was on the highest-rated cable news show on TV.

It doesn’t take a TV genius to know this spot on Tucker’s show was a big moment.

The 26-year-old Florida Atlantic University-trained scientist has the technical background, the smarts to invest time and energy into creating an interesting Instagram account and I believe it’s all going to turn into a Rosie Moore digital series.

Will it be on Fox Nation? Could be. I have no inside information here, even with OutKick owned by Fox News Corp. Moore could also end up working on Fox Weather, especially with her ties to south Florida where she works with the Delray, Florida water resource management team.

During Monday’s show, Moore told Tucker that Biden’s wind-power ambitions are having a direct impact on the right whale, which forages off the coast of New England.

“10 years ago we were seeing numbers around 500 and today it’s dwindled down to about 350 known individuals in the wild,” Moore said of the right whales. “With this proposed energy plan and a sizeable amount of wind turbines to be installed off the coast of New England, this could cause potentially the demise of the right whales in that area.”

Moore further explains that with the turbine installation, there will be more vessel traffic and more vessel traffic will lead to more whale strikes. She also says noise in the area due to construction and decommissioning will cause communication problems between the whales.

Move over, Ginger Zee.

I’ve seen enough. “Rosie Moore’s Wild America” or something like that will be in production by the end of 2023. Take it to the bank.