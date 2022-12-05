Rosie Moore Is Officially The World’s Hottest Geoscientist

If you’re tired of an Instagram stream featuring beauty and no brains, let me introduce you to Florida geoscientist Rosie Moore who is doing her part to change the IG game.

This Florida Atlantic University-trained scientist who specializes in geospatial technology, who is also a master freediver and has spent years in college where she “focused on remote sensing and GIS for environmental applications,” has officially been named The World’s Hottest Geoscientist by the OutKick Culture department.

Rosie first popped up on the OutKick radar when she cut a five-foot alligator out of a Burmese python.

As I’ve said time and time again to readers who want to submit an Instagram model for publication, send in ladies who have a story. There are hundreds of thousands of women who throw on a dress and take photos in a parking garage.

Rosie Moore breaks the mold and that’s how you become the World’s Hottest Geoscientist.

This woman jumps on the back of alligators to study “hydrology, salinity and system productivity,” while also “monitoring alligator population trends” and “assess the health of the Everglades environments,” according to her Instagram page.

Guys, I know you want to slide into the DMs of the blondes who like to start partying at 3 a.m. on Tuesdays, but your agents should be contacting Rosie’s people. The World’s Hottest Geoscientist actually has an interesting life that doesn’t include pumping out IG Story updates from the club at 5 a.m.

Rosie has to get up to work a real job with the city of Delray, Florida’s water resource management team.

“I also do other things on the side, including python hunting, shark diving, and tagging of various species like alligators,” Rosie told Business Insider.

And before you think we’re just being a bunch of pigs by naming Rosie America’s Hottest Geoscientist, this woman saw a modeling angle to her and dove in. Beauty is Rosie’s side hustle.

“There’s a little niche for girls that can free dive well to model with sharks or underwater, so I started meeting up with photographers for some product shoots and things like that,” she added.

“People always joke on Instagram that I’m like Hannah Montana, because I’ll post and I’ll be out in the field doing crazy things or up to my waist in mud, and then the next thing they know I’ll be at a luxury event in full hair and makeup and heels and a dress,” she said.

In the industry, we call this a dual-threat Instagram model.

“When people think you’re just model, it almost feels like they think less of you,” she concluded.

And that’s how you become America’s Hottest Geoscientist.

Rosie gets it.

Now it’s up to the TV networks to realize Rosie Moore is a star waiting to happen.