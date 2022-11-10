Bikini Model Scientist Rosie Moore Cuts A Five-Foot Alligator Out Of A Burmese Python

Burmese pythons are a real problem in Florida. So much so that if they’re found they’re to be euthanized in order to keep them from wiping out other wildlife. Researchers are then called in to study the large snakes after they’re put down.

One of the researchers doing this work is 26-year-old geoscientist and bikini model Rosie Moore. She recently had the joy of studying an 18-foot Burmese python that was found by field workers in Florida. While doing so she discovered and cut out a 5-foot alligator from the python’s stomach.

Scientist and model cuts five-foot alligator out of a Burmese python (Image Credit: Rosie Moore/Instagram)

Rosie shared a video of her, and a team of scientists in a lab, removing the alligator from the enormous snake. She explained in the captioned of the video that the snake was euthanized.

She added, “Due to the the subtropical environment of South Florida, paired with the Burmese pythons long life span and rapid reproduction, these snakes have successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas such as Everglades National Park.”

“This poses a threat to a variety of wildlife, due to the pythons wide dietary preferences.”

Rosie Moore Is Doing The Lord’s Work

Rosie revealed that she had never seen anything like that inside of a python. She said, “They called us and they said there was a large object in it, we thought it was either a deer or an alligator.”

“It’s definitely shocking, it was my first time ever seeing an event like that, I’ve never seen a python with something like that in it.”

The part-time model also explained why she decided to show that side of herself. Rosie explained, “In media, female scientists are often portrayed as the shy, dorky characters.”

“I think it’s important for young women to see that is not the case, and that being a scientist can actually be a cool thing to aspire to be.”

I learned a lot here. Not about the python problem in Florida. I already knew about that. What I didn’t know is there are scientists who moonlight as models. I’m glad they’re out there.