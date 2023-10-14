Rosie Moore, The World’s Hottest Geoscientist, Discusses Orgies She’s Witnessed In The Wild

Videos by OutKick

Rosie Moore, if nothing else, is going to tell you how it is. She’s not going to give you the polar bear drinking Coke version of nature, she’s going to give it to you straight. Burmese pythons are invasive in Florida and breeding in the wild can be brutal.

These are just the facts. The title of the “World’s Hottest Geoscientist,” and her modeling activities, haven’t caused her to lose sight of that or sugarcoat them in any way. You want to know about wild animals, she’s going to lay it out for you.

You’re not going to get the politically correct answer from Rosie. You want to start talking about breeding in the wild? She’s going to tell you what it’s like.

The cold hard facts are that it can be a brutal process. During a recent appearance on the JUGGERNAUT podcast, hosted by Ben Friedman, she discussed that. She also got into the orgies she’s witnessed in the wild.

Rosie, who recently posted a manatee orgy on social media, said during the podcast, “Duck breeding is brutal. Some of the females drown, they hold them under. Breeding in general is brutal.”

“Like the manatee orgy, there’s all these males on a female and the females are exhausted. It’s the same with turtles and ducks, so many animals, it’s like an orgy. Newts, I just watched a newt orgy the other day,” she continued.

“They will form a mating ball, with so many males competing for the female. Usually the female is exhausted, or they kill her.”

It’s Time We Had Rosie Moore Filling Our Heads With Knowledge On TV

Where is Rosie’s Crocodile Hunter-type TV show? This is the kind of information we need fed into America’s living rooms. We shouldn’t have to seek this out on the internet.

There should be a weekly show, appointment viewing, with Rosie breaking down the animal kingdom orgy game film by day and chasing Burmese pythons around Florida by night. Tell me that show wouldn’t do numbers.

I don’t know who needs to get the ball rolling on this one, but the suits over at the Discovery Channel seem like the people who need to green light this one.