Rosie Moore, The World’s Hottest Geoscientist, Is ‘Untamed’ As She Catches A Burmese Python

Videos by OutKick

If anyone thought landing the title of The World’s Hottest Geoscientist was going to change how Rosie Moore approaches her work they were mistaken.

Sure Rosie has a few more brand deals and has added creating content around those to her schedule. But she’s still out at night in Florida with her vest and headlight on catching Burmese pythons with her bare hands.

It’s not a job for everyone, but luckily there are folks out there like Rosie spending their nights catching as many of the invasive snakes as they can. Back in March, she issued a warning to folks in Florida, the pythons are on the move.

The FWC is implementing dog sniffing python hunters to help find and eliminate invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades ecosystem. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“I’ve never had one charge me or race at you, but when you’re trying to catch them, or you’re provoking them obviously, I have had them charge or turnaround or kind of lunge at you a bit, but again that’s when you’re going after them,” Rosie warned.

“If you’re at a wetland or a park, you have to keep an eye out for the wildlife and just because you see it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily cause for concern. Just back away slowly and always report the python so someone can come and take care of it,” she added.

This week she was back to work searching for snakes. She shared a video of a Burmese python that she captured along with this reminder, “Burmese pythons are invasive in Florida, causing massive ecological damage and severe declines in native mammal populations.”

Rosie Moore Can Do It All

Now Rosie could have very easily dropped the Burmese python catch video and called it a week. She sent out a reminder about the snakes while letting the people know she’s still out there looking for these pests.

But she didn’t do that.

She carved out a little bit of time during normal business hours to send out a different kind of reminder. Rosie isn’t just any geoscientist, she’s The World’s Hottest Geoscientist and she’s “untamed.”

With some estimates as high as a million pythons in Florida, Rosie has her work cutout for her. Finding the snakes isn’t as easy as it sounds with numbers that high.

They’re well hidden and anywhere from 100 to 1,000 are believed to go undetected for every one python that is captured.

Those aren’t great odds. But they’re odds that will keep Rosie and other untamed geoscientists out there very busy.