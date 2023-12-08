Rory McIlroy Conveniently Changes Tune On LIV Golfers’ Eligibility To Play In Ryder Cup After Jon Rahm Bolts For Rival Circuit

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm is officially headed to LIV Golf in 2024. While the immediate future of his career and the state of professional golf as a whole is at the top of everyone’s mind, what this means for Rahm’s Ryder Cup future, or potentially lack thereof, is a very real thing. Rory McIlroy, however, appears to already have the answer.

McIlroy, LIV Golf’s strongest critic, joined Sky Sports on Thursday to give his instant reaction to Rahm’s move to the Saudi-backed circuit. He made it abundantly clear that Rahm will be a member of Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage in New York.

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there’s no question about that,” McIlroy said

“I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team.”

Gotta tip your cap to Rory McIlroy giving his instant reaction to the Rahm to LIV news after bashing the circuit for 2+ years. He’s also exactly right, things changed on June 6 when the merger was announced. Things change, and they certainly have in golf. pic.twitter.com/d5DNJlt56G — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) December 8, 2023

This is an awfully rich, and incredibly convenient comment from McIlroy.

For this year’s Ryder Cup in Italy, LIV golfers who are members of the DP World Tour, which Rahm is, were not allowed to compete in the biennial event after essentially being forced to forfeit their membership following an arbitration hearing.

READ: JASON DAY SHARES THE PERSPECTIVE EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE ON JON RAHM’S POTENTIAL MOVE TO LIV GOLF

This led to the likes of Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter being ineligible to make the team and even cost Henrik Stenson the captaincy of the European squad.

McIlroy didn’t seem to have a problem with LIV players being barred from competing on Team Europe at the time.

“I think this week of all weeks, it’s going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them,” McIlroy said in late September.

“I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that’s tough,” he continued.

Now that there is the potential for Rahm, one of Team Europe’s strongest members on and off the course to miss the Ryder Cup, McIlroy would like to see the rules change.

To be clear, McIlroy is correct in saying the rule needs to be changed. The Ryder Cup should be the 12 best American players against the 12 best European players and Rahm certainly ticks that box.

Having said that, it’s tough not to point out the noticeable hint of hypocrisy from McIlroy, and based on how things are trending in the world of professional golf this won’t be the last time the four-time major winner will look foolish.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com