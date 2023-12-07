Jason Day Shares The Perspective Everyone Should Have On Jon Rahm’s Potential Move To LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm is reportedly taking his talents to LIV Golf with an official announcement about his move from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed circuit expected at any moment. Anyone and everyone in the world of golf seems to have an opinion about the move, but it’s Jason Day who may have the best perspective on the matter.

Day spoke with the media ahead of this week’s Grant Thornton Invitational where the Aussie is paired up with Lydia Ko, and essentially said that money talks only in a far more eloquent way.

“I think when guys get thrown money at them, everyone’s got a number in the end,” Day said. “I hope he makes the right decision by him and his family. It doesn’t matter to me. If he leaves, it makes my job easier because I don’t have to compete against him. I want him to be happy. That’s all that matters in the end.”

Jason Day doesn’t fault Jon Rahm for taking his talents to LIV Golf. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While so many golf traditionalists and water carriers for the PGA Tour are up in arms about Rahm’s move to LIV, Day’s reaction to the reports is honestly the only way anyone should be reacting.

Rahm’s deal with LIV is rumored to be $600 million throughout x-amout of years.

In the simplest of terms, Jon Rahm is going to be paid $600 million to play golf. His great, great, great, great-grandchildren are now set up for life, and all he has to do is hit a ball around a field three days a week.

If you are faulting Rahm for taking that sort of money then you are being disingenuous with yourself.

Sure, LIV is tough to follow and get into from an American golf fan standpoint, but that doesn’t matter if you are Jon Rahm. What matters is he gets to do a job he loves to make a living and gets paid an astronomical amount of money while doing it, which is everyone’s dream.

