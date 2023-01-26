Max Homa, Collin Morikawa Poke Fun At The Rory McIlroy – Patrick Reed Feud: ‘No Subpoenas’

Golf Twitter was set ablaze earlier this week when initial reports broke that Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy after the World No. 1 ignored him on the driving range. It’s not just golf fans and media members poking fun at the situation though, PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa and Max Homa have chimed in as well.

After firing a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Homa shared a tweet taking a dig at the many lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of Reed in the past handful of months.

Had a nice time on the course today. 5 birdies, 1 bogey, no subpoenas. Very successful start to the week! — max homa (@maxhoma23) January 26, 2023

Homa’s tweet was also a tip of the cap to McIlroy, who on Wednesday said a lawyer representing Reed served him a subpoena on Christmas Eve.

Morikawa appreciated Homa’s tweet, so much so that he decided to get in on the fun as well. The two are paired together for the first two rounds of this week’s tournament outside of San Diego.

Thank u for sparing me — max homa (@maxhoma23) January 26, 2023

The Rory vs. Reed Feud Continues

While Homa and Morikawa’s joking around is all based on fun, Reed and McIlroy’s spat seems more than legitimate.

McIlroy was asked about the report of Reed throwing a tee at him ahead of this week’s Dubai Desert Classic. While he said he didn’t see the tee toss, he did confirm that he purposefully ignored Reed when he approached him on the practice tee.

“So I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve,” McIlroy told the media.

“So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well.”

So here’s the video of Rory ignoring Patrick Reed and Reed playfully tossing a tee at him. pic.twitter.com/jPATKCmFFQ — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 25, 2023

Like McIlroy, Reed isn’t one to sugarcoat things when speaking with the media and he didn’t remove himself from the situation before taking his own swipe at Rory.

“He saw me and he decided to not react. But it is one of those things. If you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one,” Reed explained.

The sheer amount of drama in the golf world continues to reach new levels with the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf feud constantly boiling at new temperatures, and now Reed and McIlroy going at each other.

