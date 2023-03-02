Rory McIlroy Nearly Face-Plants Trying To Take His Ball Out Of The Cup At Bay Hill

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy, one of the favorites to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has not had a good start to his tournament at Bay Hill. He struggled on the front nine, shooting a 38 (+2).

Uncharacteristically, he made a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 sixth hole after hitting his tee ball into the water. But that wasn’t the most embarrassing moment of the round.

On the par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy found himself on the fringe hitting his third shot. He nearly holed it out for birdie, but just missed on the left side.

He quickly walked up to tap his ball in for par, then bent over to get the ball out of the cup.

That’s when things went array.

Like most golfers, Rory used his putter to aid in bending over. Unfortunately, the greens at Bay Hill are particularly fast. So fast that McIlroy’s putter slid out from underneath him and he nearly went down.

Like most golfers, though, Rory McIlroy is an elite athlete. He caught himself, avoiding total disaster.

Rory McIlroy made a tap-in par, went to take his ball out of the cup and … whoops! pic.twitter.com/lMnuEDVgm5 — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) March 2, 2023

The funniest part is when he looks up at Max Homa’s caddy and gave him that oh-so-relatable “did you see that?” look.

With not much to lose, Rory McIlroy cut it loose on the next hole.

With not much to lose, Rory McIlroy cut it loose on the next hole. On the par-4 10th, McIlroy attempted to cut the corner of the 405-yard hole. But, he didn’t quite get it there.

Getting aggressive off the tee 💪@McIlroyRory tries cutting the corner on No. 10. pic.twitter.com/pIcI8Cgfk2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Earlier in the day, Jordan Spieth hit a ridiculous shot out of a fairway bunker that had social media buzzing.

While Spieth’s shot is one amateurs can only dream about, Viktor Hovland hit a shot that haunts all of our nightmares.

Happens to the best of us 😐 pic.twitter.com/HQ9GTWnzzl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Rory McIlroy nearly falling on his face, Viktor Hovland chunking a bunker shot … hey, these guys are just like us!