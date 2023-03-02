Everyone Needs To Watch Jordan Spieth Hit What May Be The Second-Greatest Fairway Bunker Shot Of All Time

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Spieth is a wizard. While every PGA Tour player is the best of the best, Spieth’s ability to hit golf shots that simply do not make sense is unmatched. His magic was on full display during Thursday’s opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On his third hole of the day, the Par 5 12th, Spieth found a fairway bunker with his tee shot. While he could have elected to take an iron and lay up in the fairway to a nice number and try to make birdie that way, the three-time major winner doesn’t exactly operate that way.

With just shy of 260 yards to the hole, Spieth decided to take a hybrid and attack the green.

Anyone who has ever attempted to hit a fairway metal out of a bunker understands just how difficult this shot is. To no surprise at all, Spieth made it look easy and nearly hit the flag with his second shot.

Routine birdie.

257 yards out in a bunker.@JordanSpieth nearly holed the albatross 😳 pic.twitter.com/H4m4OJDmAk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

While Spieth’s fairway bunker shot was jaw-dropping, it looks like child’s play compared to Tiger Woods’ fairway bunker shot at the 2000 Bell Canadian Open.

On the 72nd hole, Woods’ tee shot leaked into a bunker right of the fairway. He needed birdie on the Par 5 18th to secure the victory. Instead of taking the trouble out of play and avoiding the water in front of the green, Woods casually hit a 6-iron from 213 yards right over the top of the flagstick.

He made his birdie to win what was his ninth time that season.

