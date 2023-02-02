Pebble Beach Makes 8th Hole Safer To Keep Guests From Trying To Re-Create Jordan Spieth’s Gutsy Shot

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Spieth pulled off one of the scariest shots in the history of golf a year ago during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Thanks to his heroics, some golfers who have since played the course have tried re-creating the shot, but the resort has made changes in hopes of keeping guests from doing so.

Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s chief referee for this week’s event at Pebble Beach, told ESPN that course representatives have strategically made changes to the hole to make things safer.

The red hazard line has been moved back and the rough leading up to the edge of the cliff has been kept longer to keep golf balls from rolling close to the edge.

During last year’s tournament, Spieth’s tee shot on the 8th hole rolled to within inches of the edge of the cliff. His ball was inside the hazard line and instead of taking the advice of his caddie and taking a penalty, Spieth elected to risk it all and hit the shot.

Spieth immediately fell backward after making contact with the ball and thankfully didn’t fall off the side of the cliff on national television.

"This is downright terrifying right now."



This shot from Jordan Spieth was quite the situation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/sq04R96GXQ — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 5, 2022

While Pebble Beach has moved the red hazard line back for guests play, the line will be in its typical spot during the tournament this week. The rough, however, will be a touch higher around the edge of the cliff than what players have seen in the past.

Moving the hazard line back and growing the rough will keep some guests from attempting the shot, but if a guest wants to re-create Spieth’s magic they’ll simply walk to the spot, drop a ball, and hope the spikes on the bottom of their golf shoes do their job.

