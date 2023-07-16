Rory McIlroy Has Funny Response When Fan Tells Him That He Bet McIlroy To Win Scottish Open

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy won the Scottish Open early Sunday. Thanks to crazy winds at the Renaissance Club, tee times were moved up. For golf fans in the United States, that meant a finish around 9:00 a.m EST. It also meant that McIlroy cashed tickets for bettors who wagered on him to win the tournament.

Depending on the book, Rory McIlroy was around 8-1 to win, pre-tournament. Scottie Scheffler came in as a slight favorite, around 7-1.

Toward the end, Robert MacIntyre was a MASSIVE favorite. MacIntyre made birdie on 18 — the hardest hole on the PGA Tour — to take the lead at -14. McIlroy sat at -13 with 17 and 18 left to play.

Both holes are extremely hard and played into a ridiculous wind. Birdieing one of them was a huge ask. Birdieing both? Damn near impossible.

But McIlroy did manage to birdie both holes — something no other player did Sunday — and that got him to the trophy. A remarkable win for McIlroy, who had been knocking on the door a lot recently but couldn’t seem to close.

Rory McIlroy poses for a photo with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy at The Renaissance Club after winning the golf tournament. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

During his post-tournament press conference, a fan shouted that McIlroy’s win earned the fan 300 pounds, which is just under $400.

McIlroy’s response: “I won a wee bit more.”

“Im happy for ya, mate!” the fan shouts back.

This fan won £300 betting on Rory.@McIlroyRory won a tad more @ScottishOpen 😅 pic.twitter.com/fTCVmB8rln — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023

“Wee bit more” is quite the understatement. The victory earned McIlroy $1,575,000.

Rory McIlroy’s Scottish Open victory a precursor to next week’s Open Championship?

Of course, McIlroy is more interested in winning next weekend. Sure, he’s extremely happy with a win. But I guarantee he’d trade it — in a heartbeat — for an Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy won the Open in 2014. That’s the last time he earned victory in a major golf tournament.

That victory came at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Which happens to be the site of this year’s Open Championship.

Expectations are going to be high for the former champion at the club where he last won a major.

Can he get it done?

Time will tell.