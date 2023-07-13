Rory McIlroy Says He’d Retire Before Ever Playing For LIV Golf, And There’s No Reason Not To Believe Him

Videos by OutKick

There has not, is not, and never will be a reality in which Rory McIlroy plays for LIV Golf. He’s portrayed that message from day one, and he’s made it clear it hasn’t changed, even with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) formally proposing he joins the breakaway circuit.

This week’s U.S. Senate Subcommittee hearing about the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and PIF didn’t offer up much as to what the future of professional golf may look like. However, the hundreds of pages of documents about the proposal and the communications between all parties did give us a glimpse into what the PIF is seeking.

One of the most glaring details in the ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ slideshow that was presented in April outlined the idea that both Tiger Woods and McIlroy would become owners of LIV teams and play in 10 LIV events per year.

McIlroy isn’t interested and never will be interested.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy told reporters after the opening round of the Scottish Open on Thursday. “I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.”

If you see McIlroy’s comments as dramatic or flat-out unbelievable, then you’re just kidding yourself and haven’t been paying attention.

Rory McIlroy would rather retire before ever playing for LIV Golf. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy Isn’t Backtracking On LIV Golf Now

McIlroy took on the role of unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf from the get-go. Over the past two years plus, McIlroy has answered any question about the Saudi-backed circuit by pledging his loyalty to the Tour and taking a dig at its new rival.

He, and plenty of other PGA Tour players, are upset about the surprise announcement of a proposed merger with the PIF, and in turn, LIV Golf, and he certainly isn’t going to follow suit with a deal in which LIV and the Tour merge.

At this point in his career, McIlroy is only worried about winning what would be his fifth-career major championship and completing the career grand slam with a green jacket. If he was forced to ‘retire’ and only play in major championships, he likely wouldn’t be too upset with that reality.

As for the merger, the details are still incredibly fuzzy. All we really know at this point is that the Tour and PIF have plans to create a new, for-profit venture that will see the Saudis inject north of $1 billion into whatever this new venture may be.

Following the initial announcement of the planned merger, many considered it would mean that the Tour and LIV would quite literally join forces with one another, but as things stand right now, it’s clear that LIV and the Tour will be separate entities.

But, things could change at any moment given the fact that even the select few people in the room making these sport-altering decisions don’t seem to have a clue what may come tomorrow.

McIlroy doesn’t know what the future holds either, other than him not ever playing under the LIV Golf umbrella.

