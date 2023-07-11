Saudi PIF Reps Presented PGA Tour With ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ Slideshow Proposing Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Become Owners Of LIV Golf Teams

Videos by OutKick

Before the start of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee hearing about the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF on Tuesday, the subcommittee released hundreds of pages containing details and communications between the two parties. While there is a near-infinite amount of interesting topics within the documents, notes of a slideshow involving both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy immediately jump out.

Woods and McIlroy have been critics of LIV Golf, and in turn its sole funder in the Saudi PIF, but that didn’t stop partners involved in meetings before the merger announcement to involve two of the most influential golfers on the planet.

During a meeting held in London involving representatives of both the Tour and the Saudi PIF, partners from PCP Capital Partners on the side of the Saudis elected to deploy an old-school tactic: present a good ol’ fashioned slideshow.

Saudi reps proposing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy become owners of LIV Golf teams is a literal pipedream. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

While it’s objectively hilarious to imagine a room full of mostly middle-aged millionaires discussing the complete recreation of professional golf sitting down for a slideshow like they’re in a college lecture, what actually appeared on the screen is even funnier.

The slideshow even had a catch title: ‘The Best of Both Worlds.’

Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Playing LIV Golf

There were four main bullet points from the slideshow, with the most eye-opening being the idea that both McIlroy and Woods would each own a LIV Golf team and participate in at least 10 LIV events as well.

Based on every word out of both Woods’ and McIlroy’s mouths in regards to LIV over the last two-plus years, there is no reality or sum of money that could persuade either of them to jump on board with this idea.

The eye-rolls that simultaneously ensued inside that room when everyone read the line about McIlroy and Woods owning LIV teams had to be historic.

It’s worth noting that this slideshow wasn’t presented years ago before LIV Golf got underway, this slideshow was presented on April 26, 2023.