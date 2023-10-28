Ronda Rousey Officially Gone From World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) But Will Continue Wrestling In Indies

Videos by OutKick

Ronda Rousey’s WWE career has come to an end.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and Olympic gold medalist was placed on the company’s official “Alumni” page earlier today, which in wrestling talk means that her time with the WWE is over. However, ‘Rowdy’ fans will be stoked to know that they can get a glimpse of the wrestling star in independent wrestling promotions beginning with Revolver wrestling next month in Los Angeles.

ROUSEY LAST WRESTLED THIS PAST SUMMER

Rousey’s retirement from the WWE shouldn’t come as a total surprise to those that follow the behind the scenes talk that goes on within the organization.

She last wrestled in August at SummerSlam 2023 where she lost to Shanya Blazer. It would be her last appearance in the WWE before surprising fans last week by appearing as part of a tag team during an independent wrestling show. The Indie circuit is needless to say somewhat bootleg with no big explosions and fireworks. For a wrestler it can be a shock – often times seen as a fall from grace, like a Major League Baseball player being demoted to Double-A. But for wrestling fans it’s awesome because they are right there in the action rather than big arenas and stadiums.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR RONDA ROUSEY?

Ronda’s time with the WWE was quite something.

The sports world intiially went wild when Ronda announced she would be going to the WWE after leaving the UFC in 2018. Many wanted to know just how good Rousey could be and if she could follow in the footsteps of other former UFC big name athletes like Brock Lesnar.

For the most part Ronda delivered – at least in the ring. In her debut year she would end up becoming the Raw Women’s World Champion before wrestling Triple H in WrestleMania later that year. For a female to wrestle a male and hold her as Rousey did was never seen before at such a high level event. She proved that she belonged.

A year later, Ronda would be a part of the first ever women’s headlining match at WrestleMania 35 before losing the title to Charlotte Flair. Eventually Rousey would win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship, making her one of just eight female wrestlers that is a Triple Crown Champion.

WILL SHE GO TO AEW?

What worked against Ronda was that she came in with SO much hype that at times it was difficult to live up to it. There were rumors that some wrestlers in the locker room felt that Ronda didn’t put in enough time to come in with such fanfare and automatically win a title within a few months of her debut.

She also had the additional pressure of some fans that loved to troll her and were actively rooting against her no matter how well she performed. Combined with the fact that Ronda has a speech impediment that at times made it difficult for her to deliver good in-ring mic promos, sometimes things went bad for Rousey… and that’s the last thing one wants when dealing with crazy wrestling fans.

RONDA IS MOST LIKELY A WWE HALL OF FAMER

Honestly, I’m shocked that Ronda is actually going to do the independent wrestling circuit. She obviously doesn’t need to – she’s very well off financially and could do anything she wants. But by her willing to wrestle at local event centers, and Elks lodges, it shows that she actually does love wrestling.

The big question is of course, will Tony Khan – CEO of WWE’s rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion be giving her a call to bring her to his promotion? If so, that would be a major move for an organization that loves taking some of WWE’s former greats. Most recently they brought in 25-year WWE vet “Edge” and have previously worked with everyone from CM Punk to Jon Moxley to Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho.

Tony Khan has openly talked about wanting to build up the women’s division and you couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity than a now free agent Ronda Rousey to bring some eyeballs to the promotion.

If I’m Tony, I’m already on the phone with Ronda brainstorming a way to bring her in and shake up the wrestling world.